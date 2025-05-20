Published: May 20, 2025, 19:40 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 19:42 IST
After securing the playoff berth in IPL 2025, RCB would like to retain these 5 key players post this season to build a strong core and be prepared for IPL 2026.
1. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has been the leading run-scorer for RCB in IPL 2025, smashing 505 runs with seven fifties in 11 appearances this season. Kohli, a modern-day legend, will definitely be the first on the list of retention for the RCB.
2. Phil Salt
Phil Salt has been electric at the top of the order, scoring 239 runs from 9 matches at a strike rate close to 170. With two fifties, his fearless batting makes him a valuable player.
3. Rajat Patidar
RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has led from the front with 239 runs in 11 games, including 2 explosive fifties. With a strike rate of 140, his leadership and aggressive intent are vital assets for the team.
4. Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood has emerged as RCB’s spearhead bowler, taking 18 wickets in just 10 matches. He has kept things tight for opposition batters with a decent economy of 8.44 and is three wickets behind the purple cap leader.
5. Yash Dayal
Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal has turned up in crunch moments for RCB picking 10 wickets across 11 matches. In a league game against CSK this season, he defended 14 runs against the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the last over to take the team home.