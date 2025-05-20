LOGIN

RCB might retain these 5 players after IPL 2025. Virat Kohli is sure, check others

Wion News
Authored By Umang
Published: May 20, 2025, 19:40 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 19:42 IST

After securing the playoff berth in IPL 2025, RCB would like to retain these 5 key players post this season to build a strong core and be prepared for IPL 2026.

1. Virat Kohli
(Photograph:IPL)

Virat Kohli has been the leading run-scorer for RCB in IPL 2025, smashing 505 runs with seven fifties in 11 appearances this season. Kohli, a modern-day legend, will definitely be the first on the list of retention for the RCB.
2. Phil Salt
(Photograph:IPL)

Phil Salt has been electric at the top of the order, scoring 239 runs from 9 matches at a strike rate close to 170. With two fifties, his fearless batting makes him a valuable player.
3. Rajat Patidar
(Photograph:IPL)

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has led from the front with 239 runs in 11 games, including 2 explosive fifties. With a strike rate of 140, his leadership and aggressive intent are vital assets for the team.
4. Josh Hazlewood
(Photograph:IPL)

Josh Hazlewood has emerged as RCB’s spearhead bowler, taking 18 wickets in just 10 matches. He has kept things tight for opposition batters with a decent economy of 8.44 and is three wickets behind the purple cap leader.
5. Yash Dayal
(Photograph:IPL)

Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal has turned up in crunch moments for RCB picking 10 wickets across 11 matches. In a league game against CSK this season, he defended 14 runs against the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the last over to take the team home.

