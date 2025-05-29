Manish Pandey IPL 2025 Final: From Shane Watson to Wriddhiman Saha, 5 batters with highest individual score

Published: May 29, 2025, 18:40 IST | Updated: May 29, 2025, 18:40 IST
From Shane Watson to Wriddhiman Saha, here is a look at 5 batters with highest individual score also featuring Sai Sudharsan, Murali Vijay and Manish Pandey.
1. Shane Watson – 117* Runs
Playing against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Shane Watson was in the form of his life as he scored an unbeaten 117 to help Chennai Super Kings win their third title. It took 57 balls for Aussie to get to his impressive knock.
2. Wriddhiman Saha – 115* Runs
Playing in Bengaluru, Punjab Kings batter Wriddhiman Saha scored an unbeaten 115 as the North Indian side searched for their maiden title. However, that innings could not help PBKS win the title as they fell short to Kolkata Knight Riders.
3. Sai Sudharsan – 96 Runs
Playing against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Sai Sudharsan scored 96 runs and gave the Gujarat Titans a perfect start. However, brilliance from Ravindra Jadeja in the death helped Chennai win their fifth title in the IPL.
4. Murali Vijay – 95 Runs
Playing in the 2011 IPL final, CSK’s Murali Vijay smashed 95 off 52 before he was dismissed. His innings propelled CSK to 205/5 in their 20 overs as they became the first team to defend the IPL title, beating RCB by 58 runs in the final.
5. Manish Pandey – 94 Runs
Having been tasked to chase 200 runs to win, Manish Pandey played a brilliant 94-run knock as KKR won their second IPL title. His innings overshadowed Wriddhiman Saha’s innings in the same match as KKR beat PBKS.