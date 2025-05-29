LOGIN

Manish Pandey IPL 2025 Final: From Shane Watson to Wriddhiman Saha, 5 batters with highest individual score

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: May 29, 2025, 18:40 IST | Updated: May 29, 2025, 18:40 IST

From Shane Watson to Wriddhiman Saha, here is a look at 5 batters with highest individual score also featuring Sai Sudharsan, Murali Vijay and Manish Pandey. 

1. Shane Watson – 117* Runs
1 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

1. Shane Watson – 117* Runs

Playing against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Shane Watson was in the form of his life as he scored an unbeaten 117 to help Chennai Super Kings win their third title. It took 57 balls for Aussie to get to his impressive knock.
2. Wriddhiman Saha – 115* Runs
2 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

2. Wriddhiman Saha – 115* Runs

Playing in Bengaluru, Punjab Kings batter Wriddhiman Saha scored an unbeaten 115 as the North Indian side searched for their maiden title. However, that innings could not help PBKS win the title as they fell short to Kolkata Knight Riders.
3. Sai Sudharsan – 96 Runs
3 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

3. Sai Sudharsan – 96 Runs

Playing against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Sai Sudharsan scored 96 runs and gave the Gujarat Titans a perfect start. However, brilliance from Ravindra Jadeja in the death helped Chennai win their fifth title in the IPL.
4. Murali Vijay – 95 Runs
4 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

4. Murali Vijay – 95 Runs

Playing in the 2011 IPL final, CSK’s Murali Vijay smashed 95 off 52 before he was dismissed. His innings propelled CSK to 205/5 in their 20 overs as they became the first team to defend the IPL title, beating RCB by 58 runs in the final.
5. Manish Pandey – 94 Runs
5 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

5. Manish Pandey – 94 Runs

Having been tasked to chase 200 runs to win, Manish Pandey played a brilliant 94-run knock as KKR won their second IPL title. His innings overshadowed Wriddhiman Saha’s innings in the same match as KKR beat PBKS.

Trending Photo

Top speed of 250 kmph? India's first flying taxi 'Shunya' set to launch by 2028
7

Top speed of 250 kmph? India's first flying taxi 'Shunya' set to launch by 2028

Manish Pandey IPL 2025 Final: From Shane Watson to Wriddhiman Saha, 5 batters with highest individual score
5

Manish Pandey IPL 2025 Final: From Shane Watson to Wriddhiman Saha, 5 batters with highest individual score

Why is space tourism becoming a new hobby for billionaires?
7

Why is space tourism becoming a new hobby for billionaires?

‘Porsche, Chanel, Rolex and more’: Top 9 most valuable luxury brands of 2025
10

‘Porsche, Chanel, Rolex and more’: Top 9 most valuable luxury brands of 2025

Everest Day 2025: What is it and how Nepal celebrates it | In pics
6

Everest Day 2025: What is it and how Nepal celebrates it | In pics