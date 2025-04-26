IPL: 5 iconic last-over thrillers that left fans breathless

1. MI vs CSK (IPL 2019 Final)
In a nail-biting IPL 2019 final in Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians defended 149 against Chennai Super Kings. With CSK needing 9 runs off the last over, Lasith Malinga showed all his experience, trapping Shardul Thakur LBW on the final ball. MI lifted their fourth title with a stunning one-run victory.
2. GT vs CSK (IPL 2023 Final)
In a rain-affected final, the Gujarat Titans set a target of 171 in 15 overs. Chennai Super Kings needed 13 off the final over when Ravindra Jadeja smashed six and four off the last two balls. Jadeja’s heroics delivered CSK their fifth IPL title.
3. GT vs KKR (IPL 2023)
Kolkata Knight Riders needed 29 runs in the last over against Gujarat Titans. Just when it looked like the game was over, Rinku Singh turned the impossible into reality, hammering five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal. His incredible hitting scripted one of the most remarkable finishes in IPL history.
4. RCB vs CSK (2019)
Batting first on a sluggish pitch, RCB posted a competitive 161 at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. In response, CSK lost early wickets and were reduced to 28/4 before MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu stitched together an important partnership. With 26 required off the final over, Dhoni smashed 24 off the first five balls, but Umesh Yadav's perfect final delivery sealed a thrilling one-run win for RCB.
5. KKR vs CSK (IPL 2012 Final)
Chennai Super Kings posted 190/3 in the IPL 2012 final against KKR. In response, Kolkata's Manvinder Bisla started very well at the top by scoring 89. However, wickets kept on falling at regular intervals, but Kolkata held their nerves in the final over and crossed the line with two balls to spare, clinching their maiden IPL trophy in an epic chase at Chepauk.