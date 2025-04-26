IPL: 5 iconic last-over thrillers that left fans breathless

Source: AFP

5 /5

5. KKR vs CSK (IPL 2012 Final)

Chennai Super Kings posted 190/3 in the IPL 2012 final against KKR. In response, Kolkata's Manvinder Bisla started very well at the top by scoring 89. However, wickets kept on falling at regular intervals, but Kolkata held their nerves in the final over and crossed the line with two balls to spare, clinching their maiden IPL trophy in an epic chase at Chepauk.