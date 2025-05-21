Published: May 21, 2025, 18:25 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 18:25 IST
After finishing a disastrous campaign in IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals will look towards the positives of this season and build a strong backbone for next year. They will be keen to retain these five players for the upcoming season.
1 / 5
(Photograph:IPL)
1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has done wonders for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) this season. The left-handed batter has smashed 252 runs in seven games, including one ton and a half-century. With a strike rate of above 200, he has stunned everyone.
2 / 5
(Photograph:IPL)
2. Yashasvi Jaiswal
Another opener for Rajasthan, Yashashvi Jaiswal has amassed 559 runs in 14 outings with a strike rate of 159. Both Jaiswal and Suryavanshi have dominated right from the start and put the opposition bowlers under immense pressure.
3 / 5
(Photograph:IPL)
3. Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson, the skipper of the Rajasthan Royals, did not do well with the bat in IPL 2025. He was prone to injury and didn't play all the games. However, seeing his past records, he could be on the retention radar for RR.
4 / 5
(Photograph:IPL)
4. Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag has scored 393 runs this season, comprising three fifties. He is the second-leading run-getter for RR after Jaiswal and has led the team in the absence of Sanju Samson.
5 / 5
(Photograph:IPL)
5. Dhruv Jurel
Dhurv Jurel has had a decent season, scoring 333 runs in the 14 games he played. The wicketkeeper-batter has always performed whenever the team needed him. RR will be keen to retain him for the next season as well.