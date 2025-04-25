Advertisment
Photos

From Babar to Warner - 6 Batters with Most 50+ Scores in T20s While Batting First

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

The T20s are game of power hitting and many records are broken every day. Here's a look at the top 6 batter with most 50+ scores in T20s. Cricket Sports Photos

Authored by: Prashant Talreja
by Prashant Talreja
Photograph: (SA20)
Virat Kohli - 62
1/6

Virat Kohli - 62

India batter Virat Kohli has 62 fifty-plus scores while batting first in 215 T20s of all he has played. He has scored 7,135 runs in those matches at an average of 38.

Babar Azam - 61
2/6

Babar Azam - 61

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has 61 fifty-plus scores while batting first in 160 T20s of all he has played - 160 of them. He has scored 6,495 runs in those matches at an average of 46.

Chris Gayle - 57
3/6

Chris Gayle - 57

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle has 57 fifty-plus scores while batting first in 226 T20s of all he has played. He has scored 7,308 runs in those matches at an average of 35.

David Warner - 55
4/6

David Warner - 55

Ex-Aussie batter David Warner has 55 fifty-plus scores while batting first in 186 T20s of all he has played. He has scored 6,435 runs in those matches at an average of 39.

Jos Buttler - 52
5/6

Jos Buttler - 52

England batter Jos Buttler has 52 fifty-plus scores while batting first in 204 T20s of all he has played. He has scored 6,500 runs in those matches at an average of 36.51.

Faf du Plessis - 52
6/6

Faf du Plessis - 52

Ex-SA batter Faf du Plessis also has 52 fifty-plus scores while batting first in 210 T20s of all he has played He has scored 6,500 runs in those matches at an average of 36.51.

by Prashant Talreja
