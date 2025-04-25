From Babar to Warner - 6 Batters with Most 50+ Scores in T20s While Batting First

Virat Kohli - 62
India batter Virat Kohli has 62 fifty-plus scores while batting first in 215 T20s of all he has played. He has scored 7,135 runs in those matches at an average of 38.
Babar Azam - 61
Pakistan batter Babar Azam has 61 fifty-plus scores while batting first in 160 T20s of all he has played - 160 of them. He has scored 6,495 runs in those matches at an average of 46.
Chris Gayle - 57
Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle has 57 fifty-plus scores while batting first in 226 T20s of all he has played. He has scored 7,308 runs in those matches at an average of 35.
David Warner - 55
Ex-Aussie batter David Warner has 55 fifty-plus scores while batting first in 186 T20s of all he has played. He has scored 6,435 runs in those matches at an average of 39.
Jos Buttler - 52
England batter Jos Buttler has 52 fifty-plus scores while batting first in 204 T20s of all he has played. He has scored 6,500 runs in those matches at an average of 36.51.
Faf du Plessis - 52
Ex-SA batter Faf du Plessis also has 52 fifty-plus scores while batting first in 210 T20s of all he has played He has scored 6,500 runs in those matches at an average of 36.51.