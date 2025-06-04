/Chaos reigns as RCB's maiden IPL title celebration turns tragic

(Photograph: PTI )

D.K.Shivakumar apologises

Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed solidarity with the people of Bengaluru. In a post on X, he said, "People who were supposed to witness RCB's IPL victory celebrations The tragedy and death have brought deep pain and shock. My condolences to the deceased. My condolences to their family. Let there be pride, but not bigger than life. I appeal to everyone to please stay safe."