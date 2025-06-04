/Chaos reigns as RCB's maiden IPL title celebration turns tragic

Published: Jun 04, 2025, 19:00 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 19:00 IST
The victory celebration of RCB turned disastrous as reportedly seven people have lost their life outside the Chinnaswamy stadium.
1 / 5
(Photograph:PTI)
Stampede at Chinnaswamy
The victory celebration of RCB's victory turned tragic due to a stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fans had gathered outside the home ground to witness the team's maiden IPL title celebration.
2 / 5
(Photograph:PTI)
Seven people reportedly dead
At least seven people are feared and several are feared injured in the tragic incident with the toll expected to go up as well.
3 / 5
(Photograph:PTI)
Treatment being done at Bowring Hospital and Vydehi Superspeciality Hospital
Multiple media reports also indicate that at least 10 people have lost their lives in this tragic incident, with many others feared injured in the stampede. The injured are currently being treated at Bowring Hospital and Vydehi Superspeciality Hospital on Vittal Mallya Road.
4 / 5
(Photograph:PTI)
D.K.Shivakumar apologises
Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed solidarity with the people of Bengaluru. In a post on X, he said, "People who were supposed to witness RCB's IPL victory celebrations The tragedy and death have brought deep pain and shock. My condolences to the deceased. My condolences to their family. Let there be pride, but not bigger than life. I appeal to everyone to please stay safe."
5 / 5
(Photograph:PTI)
BJP criticises the Congress government
The opposition party in Bengaluru, the BJP, questioned the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah. In a post on X, they stated, "The direct reason for the chaos in the house of Sambhram is the government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.