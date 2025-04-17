7 Unbreakable Cricket Records featuring Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 International Centuries

1. Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 International Centuries
The “Little Master” scored 51 Test centuries and 49 ODI centuries. Achieving this feat demands unmatched consistency and longevity in international cricket.
2. Muttiah Muralitharan’s 800 Test Wickets
The Sri Lankan spinner holds the record for the most Test wickets. His dominance, consistency, and skill make this record extremely hard to beat.
3. Don Bradman’s Test Batting Average of 99.94
Regarded as the greatest batsman ever, Bradman’s average is so far ahead of anyone else that it’s nearly impossible to replicate.
4. Jim Laker’s 19 Wickets in a Test Match
The English spinner took 19 out of 20 Australian wickets in a single Test in 1956. It remains the most wickets by a bowler in a Test match.
5. Sachin Tendulkar’s 463 ODIs Played
Tendulkar’s career longevity and fitness helped him play the most ODIs. Modern cricketers, with tighter schedules and formats, are unlikely to reach this number.
6. Rohit Sharma’s 264 Runs in an ODI Innings
The Indian opener scored the highest individual score in ODI history against Sri Lanka in 2014. Scoring this many runs in 50 overs is extraordinarily rare.
7. Sri Lanka’s 952/6 in a Test Innings
Scored against India in 1997, it remains the highest team total in Test cricket. With the rise of attacking cricket, such marathon innings are rare today.