6 lowest totals defended in IPL history

1. 111 runs – PBKS vs KKR (2025)

On 15 April 2025 in IPL 2025, Punjab Kings were bowled out for 111 in 15.3 overs. Despite the low total, they managed to bowl out Kolkata Knight Riders for 95 in 15.1 overs, securing a 16-run victory. Yuzvendra Chahal took 4 wickets for 28 runs, and Marco Jansen claimed 3 wickets for 17 runs.