6 lowest totals defended in IPL history

6. 120 – Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians (2009)
In the 2009 season, Punjab Kings defended a total of 120 against Mumbai Indians, restricting them to 116/7 and winning the match by 4 runs.
5. 119/8 – Mumbai Indians vs Pune Warriors India (2012)
In 2012, Mumbai Indians scored 119/8 and managed to defend it against Pune Warriors India, who were restricted to 116/6, resulting in a 3-run victory.
4. 119 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Pune Warriors India (2013)
In the 2013 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad defended a total of 119 against Pune Warriors India, restricting them to 108 and winning by 11 runs.
3. 118 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (2018)
On 24 April 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 118 runs in 18.4 overs. They then bowled out Mumbai Indians for 87, winning by 31 runs.
2. 116/9 – Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab (2009)
In the 2009 season, Chennai Super Kings defended a total of 116/9 against Kings XI Punjab at Kingsmead, Durban. They restricted Punjab to 92/8, winning the match by 24 runs.
1. 111 runs – PBKS vs KKR (2025)
On 15 April 2025 in IPL 2025, Punjab Kings were bowled out for 111 in 15.3 overs. Despite the low total, they managed to bowl out Kolkata Knight Riders for 95 in 15.1 overs, securing a 16-run victory. Yuzvendra Chahal took 4 wickets for 28 runs, and Marco Jansen claimed 3 wickets for 17 runs.