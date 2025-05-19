5 players Rajasthan Royals might release after IPL 2025

Published: May 19, 2025, 15:16 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 16:30 IST
From Jofra Archer to Mahesh Theekshana, here are five RR players who couldn’t deliver in IPL 2025. With poor form and consistency rates, the team might release them after this season.
1. Akash Madhwal
Akash Madhwal has picked just one wicket in three matches with an economy of 12.45. He was not consistent and leaked too many runs. The management can think of letting him go before the next season.
2. Mahesh Theekshana
Sri Lanka off-spinner Mahesh Theekshana has picked 11 wickets in 11 matches with no three-wicket haul. He didn’t have any big match spells and gave away runs with an economy rate close to 10. The management can think of moving on from him next year.
4. Jofra Archer
In 12 outings, Jofra Archer has knocked the stumps only for 11 times. He has an economy of 9.47 and didn’t bowl like his best. The franchise could think of letting him go due to his form and fitness.
5. Shubham Dubey
Shubham Dubey has scored 106 runs in nine games so far this season. He didn’t play in his natural rhythm and couldn’t convert starts into big ones. The team management might consider releasing him after this season.