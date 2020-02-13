'Crazy Rich Asians' to 'The Kissing Booth': 7 movies to stream this Valentine’s Day

What could be better than watching multiple
'Five Feet Apart' is an American romantic drama film that was inspired by real-life couple Dalton and Katie Prager, who both suffered from cystic fibrosis.
The movie narrates the story Stella Grant who is a cystic fibrosis patient and meets another patient, William Newman with the same illness. They both try to have a relationship despite always being forced to stay a certain distance away from each other.
The rom-com follows Gabriela Diaz who is an eco-conscious designer and how her life falls apart due to certain reasons. Interestingly when she is left with nothing, she wins a house in rural New Zealand. However, when she visits the town she meets a local contractor and all-around dreamboat Jake Taylor and falls hard for him.
A Netflix movie that follows the story of a high school teenager Elle Evans who is a late bloomer and yet to experience her first kiss. Evans decides to run a kissing booth at her high school's Spring Carnival where she unexpectedly finds herself locking lips with her secret crush- the ultimate bad boy, Noah Flynn.
A teen-centric drama that is a follow up of the two sequels, 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' and 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever'- the film follows the story of a high school girl Lara Jean Covey who writes letters to the schoolboys for whom she feels an intense passion or has had a secret crush on them.
A satirical fantasy romantic comedy film that follows the story of Natalie who is a New York based architect and works hard to get noticed at her job. Natalie's worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she's playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy.
