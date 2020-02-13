'Crazy Rich Asians' to 'The Kissing Booth': 7 movies to stream this Valentine’s Day

What could be better than watching multiple romantic movies with your loved one on a day dedicated to love and all things mush! Here is a list of movies that are available on the OTT platforms

Crazy Rich Asians

'Crazy Rich Asians' is a romantic comedy and depicts the story of a Chinese-American professor who travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family and is surprised to discover they are among the richest in Singapore.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Forever My Girl

'Forever My Girl' is a romantic drama based on the novel by Heidi McLaughlin. It follows the story of a country musician who sets out to win over the girl, who he left at the altar eight years before. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Five Feet Apart

'Five Feet Apart' is an American romantic drama film that was inspired by real-life couple Dalton and Katie Prager, who both suffered from cystic fibrosis.

The movie narrates the story Stella Grant who is a cystic fibrosis patient and meets another patient, William Newman with the same illness. They both try to have a relationship despite always being forced to stay a certain distance away from each other.  
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Falling Inn Love

The rom-com follows Gabriela Diaz who is an eco-conscious designer and how her life falls apart due to certain reasons. Interestingly when she is left with nothing, she wins a house in rural New Zealand. However, when she visits the town she meets a local contractor and all-around dreamboat Jake Taylor and falls hard for him.
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

The Kissing Booth

A Netflix movie that follows the story of a high school teenager Elle Evans who is a late bloomer and yet to experience her first kiss. Evans decides to run a kissing booth at her high school's Spring Carnival where she unexpectedly finds herself locking lips with her secret crush- the ultimate bad boy, Noah Flynn. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

A teen-centric drama that is a follow up of the two sequels, 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' and 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever'- the film follows the story of a high school girl Lara Jean Covey who writes letters to the schoolboys for whom she feels an intense passion or has had a secret crush on them.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Isn't It Romantic

A satirical fantasy romantic comedy film that follows the story of Natalie who is a New York based architect and works hard to get noticed at her job. Natalie's worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she's playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy.

(Photograph:Twitter)

