'Crazy Rich Asians' to 'The Kissing Booth': 7 movies to stream this Valentine’s Day

Five Feet Apart

'Five Feet Apart' is an American romantic drama film that was inspired by real-life couple Dalton and Katie Prager, who both suffered from cystic fibrosis.



The movie narrates the story Stella Grant who is a cystic fibrosis patient and meets another patient, William Newman with the same illness. They both try to have a relationship despite always being forced to stay a certain distance away from each other.



(Photograph:Twitter)