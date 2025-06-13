LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Crash or land safely? What happens if both engines fail at 36,000 feet?

Crash or land safely? What happens if both engines fail at 36,000 feet?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 13, 2025, 19:26 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 19:26 IST

If both engines fail at 36,000 feet, a plane can glide up to 100 miles. Pilots stay calm, follow emergency steps, and look for safe places to land. With training and teamwork, they can guide the plane down safely even without engine power.

Can a Plane Glide Without Engines?
1 / 6
(Photograph:wikimedia commons)

Can a Plane Glide Without Engines?

If both engines stop at 36,000 feet, the aircraft does not drop straight down. It can glide for 80–100 miles, giving pilots time to plan and act.
Pilots Stay Calm and Take Control
2 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Pilots Stay Calm and Take Control

Pilots are trained for engine failure. Their first job is to keep the plane steady, maintain the right speed, and control the descent to stay safe.
Communicating with Air Traffic Control
3 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Communicating with Air Traffic Control

Pilots quickly inform air traffic control about the emergency. Controllers help by clearing the airspace and guiding the plane to the nearest safe landing spot.
Searching for a Safe Place to Land
4 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Searching for a Safe Place to Land

With time and distance, pilots look for the closest airport or open area to land. They use flight maps and instruments to decide the best option.
Following Emergency Checklists
5 / 6
(Photograph:X)

Following Emergency Checklists

Pilots use detailed emergency checklists. They try to restart the engines and prepare the cabin for a safe landing without power.
Using Training for “Deadstick” Landings
6 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Using Training for “Deadstick” Landings

Pilots practise “deadstick” landings in simulators. This means landing the plane safely with no engine power, using only glide and careful control.

Trending Photo

Friday the 13th: 6 must-watch slasher flicks
7

Friday the 13th: 6 must-watch slasher flicks

Crash or land safely? What happens if both engines fail at 36,000 feet?
6

Crash or land safely? What happens if both engines fail at 36,000 feet?

Can a Boeing 787 Dreamliner land anywhere? 7 toughest airports in the world that push pilots to the limit
6

Can a Boeing 787 Dreamliner land anywhere? 7 toughest airports in the world that push pilots to the limit

Ahmedabad plane crash: What is instrument landing system (ILS) and how does it work?
7

Ahmedabad plane crash: What is instrument landing system (ILS) and how does it work?

Countries with the most Nuclear weapons, check where India stands in the list
10

Countries with the most Nuclear weapons, check where India stands in the list