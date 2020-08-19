COVID-19, illegal mining, deforestation: Brazil's indigenous protest against Bolsonaro government

Indigenous protesters in Brazil defied a court order Tuesday and resumed a roadblock of a key highway through the Amazon rainforest, demanding help against the new coronavirus and an end to illegal mining and deforestation.

Brandishing bows and wearing traditional feather headdresses and body paint, dozens of protesters from the Kayapo Mekranoti ethnic group have been blocking highway BR-163 through the Amazon rainforest since Monday morning.

They briefly lifted their roadblock Tuesday afternoon after a federal judge ordered them to allow traffic through.

(Photograph:AFP)