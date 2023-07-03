Court clerks protest against proposed salary reform in France

Jul 03, 2023

Court clerks demonstrated outside a courthouse in Strasbourg, France on Monday, July 3. The action was part of a nationwide protest by the working class that has been going on for some time over the proposed salary reform bill.

Salary scale reform

A complaint was registered on Tuesday, June 6 against the proposed salary scale reform. The complaint was based on Article 4 (right to a fair remuneration), Article 6 (right to bargain collectively) and Article E (non-discrimination) of the revised European Social Charter.

Breach of agreement

Fédération SUD Santé-Sociaux alleged that the French Government failed to comply with the agreements reached with the trade unions, known as the Ségur Agreements of 13 July 2020. The agreements provided an increase in the remuneration of care workers belonging to the "active" category (care workers recruited before 2010 and allowed to retire at the age of 57) in proportion to that of care workers belonging to the "sedentary" category (care workers recruited after 2010 or who accepted to postpone their retirement to the age of 60 for a higher salary increase).

Calls for protest

The complainant organisation considers that such a difference in treatment is in breach of Articles 4, 6 and E of the European Social Charter and hence called for a protest.

Thousands gathered outside the courthouse in Strasbourg

Thousands of court clerks, administrators, typists and other staff gathered outside the courthouse in Strasbourg, France to demand that the government increase their salaries.



Hundreds of court clerks protest

As part of the protest, hundreds of court clerks dressed in their courtroom uniform (formal robes) were holding placards as a show of protest against the proposed salary scale reform.

