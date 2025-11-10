/Coup without a coup? 10 things to know about Pakistan’s DANGEROUS constitution reform: Nukes, Field Marshal 'rule', immunity, two chief Justices...

If reports are to go by, the reforms will include a new Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), which would take over the duty of constitutional interpretation and rights litigation, once assigned to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, would most likely be reduced to an appellate forum, stripped of suo motu powers and constitutional jurisdiction. As a result of these moves, Pakistan would, for the first time, have two Chief Justices — one for the FCC, who would be senior in hierarchy, and another for the Supreme Court.

Appointments and transfers would be led by the executive branch, through the Judicial Commission. This move has raised alarm over judicial independence in Pakistan.

