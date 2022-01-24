Coup or mutiny? Burkina Faso on the boil: Here's what is happening

With Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore being held by mutinous troops, we look at the troubled West African country plagued by unrest and jihadist violence.

Why is Burkina Faso's army mutinying?

A spokesperson for the mutineers told journalists they were demanding "appropriate" resources and training for their fight against militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. They demanded the resignation of the army and intelligence chiefs and better welfare for wounded soldiers and their families.

The army has suffered heavy losses at the hands of the militants, who control swathes of Burkina Faso and have forced some residents to abide by their harsh version of Islamic law.



(Photograph:Reuters)