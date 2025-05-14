Published: May 14, 2025, 07:28 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
After IPL 2025 is set to resume on May 17 here are six players who could leave the season midway featuring Marco Jansen, Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Jos Buttler.Photos Sports Cricket
1 / 12
(Photograph:)
1. Jos Buttler
Gujarat Titans opening batter Jos Buttler will skip IPL 2025 Playoffs due to his international commitments. Buttler has been included in the 15-man squad for ODI series against West Indies starting from 29 May in Edgbaston.
2 / 12
(Photograph:)
2. Marco Jansen
Punjab Kings has faced a big blow as their frontline pacer Marco Jansen will be leaving IPL 2025 midway. Marco will be playing for the all important ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia starting on 11 June at Lord's.
3 / 12
(Photograph:)
3. Sherfane Rutherfod
Gujarat Titans will face a vital blow in their batting order as their powerhouse Sherfane Rutherford will have to leave IPL 2025 to join the West Indies squad for the ODI series against England.
4 / 12
(Photograph:)
4. Ryan Rickelton
Mumbai Indians will find themselves in a big flaw as Ryan Rickelton, the opening and wicketkeeper-batter will be travelling to England for the World Test Championship final.
5 / 12
(Photograph:)
5. Romario Shepherd
Another Carribean powerhouse will be leaving the IPL due to national duty. Romario Shephard, the core member and power hitter of RCB's middle order will skip the Playoffs due to the ODI series against England.
6 / 12
(Photograph:)
6. Will Jacks
England all-rounder Will Jacks will leave the IPL midway as he also has to join his side for the ODI series against England. Mumbai Indians will face a big trouble as both Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks leaving will demand changes in the batting line-up.
7 / 12
(Photograph:)
1. Jos Buttler
Gujarat Titans opening batter Jos Buttler will skip IPL 2025 Playoffs due to his international commitments. Buttler has been included in the 15-man squad for ODI series against West Indies starting from 29 May in Edgbaston.
8 / 12
(Photograph:)
2. Marco Jansen
Punjab Kings has faced a big blow as their frontline pacer Marco Jansen will be leaving IPL 2025 midway. Marco will be playing for the all important ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia starting on 11 June at Lord's.
9 / 12
(Photograph:)
3. Sherfane Rutherfod
Gujarat Titans will face a vital blow in their batting order as their powerhouse Sherfane Rutherford will have to leave IPL 2025 to join the West Indies squad for the ODI series against England.
10 / 12
(Photograph:)
4. Ryan Rickelton
Mumbai Indians will find themselves in a big flaw as Ryan Rickelton, the opening and wicketkeeper-batter will be travelling to England for the World Test Championship final.
11 / 12
(Photograph:)
5. Romario Shepherd
Another Carribean powerhouse will be leaving the IPL due to national duty. Romario Shephard, the core member and power hitter of RCB's middle order will skip the Playoffs due to the ODI series against England.
12 / 12
(Photograph:)
6. Will Jacks
England all-rounder Will Jacks will leave the IPL midway as he also has to join his side for the ODI series against England. Mumbai Indians will face a big trouble as both Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks leaving will demand changes in the batting line-up.