/Country in decline? 9 places in US that now look like zombieland

America’s once-thriving towns and cities are now dotted with abandoned malls, empty factories, and ghostly streets. From Detroit to Cairo, these 9 US places look like scenes straight out of Zombieland.
Once the pride of America’s auto industry, Detroit has lost more than half its population since the 1950s. Entire neighbourhoods are filled with crumbling homes, overgrown lots, and abandoned factories. Despite recent revival efforts, large parts of Detroit still resemble a ghost town, making it one of the most famous “urban decay” cities in the US
Built in the 1950s as a resort community on the shores of the Salton Sea, the city was planned for tens of thousands of residents. But toxic pollution, rising salinity, and receding waters turned the dream into a nightmare. Today, many streets remain undeveloped, and decayed houses stand empty, giving it a haunting, post-apocalyptic look.
Once a bustling lead and zinc mining town, Picher became too toxic to live in. The land was poisoned by heavy metals, and underground mines made the ground unstable. Declared a Superfund site, the government forced residents to evacuate. Now, collapsing homes, contaminated soil, and silence make it feel like something straight out of Zombieland.
With a name that fits perfectly, “Nothing” was once a tiny stop on US Route 93. Today, it truly lives up to its name, completely abandoned, with only a few crumbling structures and a weather-worn sign left behind. Travellers describe it as eerie, desolate, and empty, like a set from a zombie movie.
Cleveland was once a thriving industrial powerhouse, but deindustrialization gutted its job market. Massive factories closed, and people left in droves. While the downtown has been revitalised, many outer neighbourhoods still sit in decay, with boarded-up homes, weed-choked lots, and hollowed-out factories that feel frozen in time.
Buffalo suffered the same fate as other Rust Belt cities when industries collapsed. Its population shrank dramatically, and some districts are now filled with abandoned warehouses and ghostly homes. Although Buffalo has pockets of growth, certain neighbourhoods still look abandoned, like a perfect backdrop for a post-apocalyptic film.
Once a busy shopping hub, Rolling Acres Mall closed in 2008 and was left to rot. Its vast parking lots are empty, glass ceilings shattered, and store signs faded. Vandals and looters stripped it bare, making it one of the creepiest abandoned malls in America. It has become a popular urban exploration site for those chasing “zombie vibes.”
This asylum closed in 1996 but still stands with dozens of massive abandoned buildings. Hallways filled with peeling paint, broken windows, rusting equipment, and overgrown pathways give it a haunting presence. It’s a favourite for ghost hunters and thrill seekers who say it looks exactly like something out of a horror or zombie apocalypse movie.
At the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, Cairo was once a booming river town. But racial tensions, economic decline, and floods forced people out. Today, many streets are empty, stores boarded up, and historic homes sit in ruins. It feels like a city frozen in time, slowly being reclaimed by nature.