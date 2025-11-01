/Which countries don’t have a constitution? How do they operate?

The United Kingdom does not have a written constitution. It operates on the basis of political tradition, statute, and common law rather than a single codified document. It is highly flexible and has evolved over the years. Some of the famous documents include Magna Carta, which limited the power of monarchs and established rights, eventhough the main purpose was political, it is considered to be the foundation of Human Rights. The Bill of Rights 1689 further limited the monarch's power and established the rights of Parliament