/Countries with the most Nuclear weapons, check where India stands in the list

Out of 195 countries in the world, only nine have nukes, collectively holding around 12,331 nuclear warheads. Check the whole list here:
World and the Nuclear weapons
It seems like the world is constantly on the brink of a global conflict, with back-to-back tensions between several countries. Israel and Iran are the latest ones. Amidst all this, one thing that continues to take the headlines is the nuclear weapons. Here are the countries that have nuclear arms.
Russia
Russia is the world's top nuclear power with the most advanced nuclear systems. If experts have to believed, the country has 5,449 nuclear warheads, the largest number of nuclear weapons, which can be launched from submarines, aircraft or missiles.
Unites States
The United States, the most powerful country in the world, is behind Russia when it comes to Nuclear weapons. In its military stockpile, the country has 5,277 warheads, as per the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).
China
The Asian country that is among the top three powerful countries has approximately 600 nuclear warheads. The country conducted its first nuclear test in 1964, and since then, it has developed several nuclear weapons.
France
France is the world's fourth-largest nuclear arsenal, with approximately 290 nuclear warheads. Also, the country is the European Union's only union power following Britain's exit.
United Kingdom
The United Kingdom maintains an arsenal of 225 nuclear weapons, out of which, around 120 are available for deployment on ballistic missile submarines.
India
India is a nuclear power. According to the Federation of American Scientists, the country has around 180 stored nuclear warheads. However, India adheres to the doctrine of ‘no first use’ (NFU) of nuclear weapons. For the unversed, NFU is a commitment not to be the first one to attack with a nuclear weapon.
Pakistan
Pakistan is one of the nine countries in the world with nuclear weapons. The country became a nuclear power on May 28, 1998, when it conducted nuclear tests in Chagai, Balochistan.
Israel
Although Israel has not officially confirmed its nuclear arsenal, if reports are to be believed, the country has around 90 nuclear warheads. Officially, the country neither confirms nor denies its nuclear capabilities.
North Korea
North Korea is the most recent addition to this list. Despite multiple sanctions from the international community, the country has conducted multiple nuclear tests. It has been said that the country has approximately 50 nuclear warheads.