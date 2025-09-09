/From United States to Russia, five countries with largest air forces in world (pilot strength)

LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 09, 2025, 14:12 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 14:12 IST

From United States to Russia, here's a look at the top five countries with largest air forces in world by pilot strength. Also, see were India stands on this list

United States
1 / 5
(Photograph: USAF)

United States

The United States Air Force (USAF) is one of the world’s most powerful air forces, with headquarters at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. Across the Air Force, Navy, Marines and Army, the US employs around 37,000 pilots annually.

The USAF alone manages over 5,200 combat aircraft, supported by 330,000 active-duty members and 400 intercontinental ballistic missiles. According to the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA), the USAF has 5,004 aircraft.

Russia
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Russia

Russia’s Aerospace Forces have about 170,000 personnel, including pilots, ground crew and support staff. With a fleet of 4,211 aircraft, it is estimated that Russia have 4,000-5,000 active pilots. Its air fleet comes from companies like Sukhoi, Mikoyan, Tupolev and Ilyushin. Russia’s main fighter jets include the Su-57, Su-30 and Su-35.

China
3 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

China

China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force operates around 3,304 aircraft and employs about 3,500-4,000 pilots (estimated). At the 2024 Zhuhai Air Show, China displayed their advancement in modern fighter jets, transport aircraft, refueling systems, helicopters and new advance aircraft technologies. The Chinese Navy has also moved from Soviet-style carriers to its first home-built carrier, the Fujian.

India
4 / 5
(Photograph: ANI)

India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has 4,239 pilot vacancies but only about 3,834 are currently active. The Indian Navy contributes another 650 aviators. Aircraft carriers like INS Vikramaditya operate MiG-29Ks, Kamov helicopters and Sea Kings. For training, the IAF uses Hawk Mk-132, Kiran MkI/IA and Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II. Since the 1990s, the IAF has aimed for 42 operational squadrons as part of modernization. India has a wide mix of fighters: Su-30MKI, Rafale, Mirage 2000, Tejas, MiG-29 and Jaguar. Possible future jets purchases include the US F-21 and Russia’s Su-57.

Japan
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Japan

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force has about 1,459 aircraft and 2,000-2,500 pilots, supported by nearly 50,000 personnel, including civilians.

Key Aircrafts:

Fighter jets: Mitsubishi F-15J, Mitsubishi F-2 and Lockheed Martin F-35A

Helicopters: UH-60J Black Hawk, AH-64 Apache and AH-1 Cobra

Supporting aircraft: Boeing KC-767 and KC-46 Pegasus for refueling and transport.

Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force also operates helicopter carriers that can launch F-35Bs, making Japan the largest operator of fifth-generation fighters after the United States.

