/From United States to Russia, five countries with largest air forces in world (pilot strength)

The United States Air Force (USAF) is one of the world’s most powerful air forces, with headquarters at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. Across the Air Force, Navy, Marines and Army, the US employs around 37,000 pilots annually.

The USAF alone manages over 5,200 combat aircraft, supported by 330,000 active-duty members and 400 intercontinental ballistic missiles. According to the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA), the USAF has 5,004 aircraft.