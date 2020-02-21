Countries where euthanasia is legal

Let's take a look at the countries where this process is legal:

Euthanasia involves a process in which a physician takes part in ending a patient's life. Portugal's lawmakers on Thursday approved a set of bills aimed at decriminalisation it amid large scale protests.

Netherlands

In April 2002, Netherlands became the first country to legalise euthanasia and assisted suicide.

It imposed a strict set of conditions, according to it the patient must be suffering unbearable pain, their illness must be incurable, and the demand must be made in “full consciousness” by the patient.

Children as young as 12 can request assisted dying, but parental consent is needed for those under 16.

(Photograph:AFP)