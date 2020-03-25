Countries under lockdown due to coronavirus

Countries around the world are implementing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The latest step to ensure that is imposing a complete lockdown. The list of countries on lockdown is rapidly growing as the virus continues to spread at an alarming rate.
Let's take a look at the countries where the step has been taken:
A nationwide 15-day state of emergency was first announced on March 14 and it barred people in the nation of around 46 million people from leaving home except for essential outings like buying food or seeking medical care.
PM Sanchez said his cabinet would on Tuesday approve the request to extend the state of emergency for another 15 days, adding he was confident that the assembly would approve it.
(Photograph:AFP)
The UK is banned people from leaving their homes apart from for a few "very limited" reasons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday, as he imposed the most stringent restrictions seen in Britain since the end of World War II.
Shops, gyms, and places of worship were all closed, and social events including weddings but not funerals were postponed.
(Photograph:AFP)
Prime Minister Scott Morrison imposed lockdown on March 23. He said that he wanted to keep Australian schools open, but parents could keep children at home if they wanted.
"We are not putting in place lockdowns that put people in and confine them to their homes,: Morrison said. "That is not a measure that has been contemplated at this point.''
(Photograph:AFP)
South Africa will go into a 21-day lockdown on March 26.
"While this measure will have a considerable impact on people's livelihoods, on the life of our society and on our economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be far, far greater," President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
(Photograph:AFP)
New Zealand is to go into a month-long national lockdown on Wednesday. It will only be partially eased after a month if case trends slow.
"I say to all New Zealanders: the government will do all it can to protect you. Now I'm asking you to do everything you can to protect all of us. Kiwis — go home," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
(Photograph:AFP)
France implemented a full lockdown, banning public gatherings and walks outside along with non-essential travel on March 16.
French President Emmanuel Macron said that the 15-day lockdown will prohibit any public gatherings and walks outdoors. He told French residents to take public transit only if absolutely necessary and to buy only essential groceries.
(Photograph:AFP)