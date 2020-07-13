Countries that were forced to re-impose local lockdowns to curb surge in COVID-19 cases

Fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus have led to renewed, often more localised, lockdowns, such as those announced in the Moroccan city of Tangiers and in Manila on Monday.

Europe

Spain: The northeastern region of Catalonia ordered the lockdown of the city of Lerida and surrounding areas Sunday, a week after the zone had been placed under less strict lockdown. However, a local court on Monday suspended the move, which affected more than 200,000 people.

Portugal: Lockdown at home has been in place since July 1 for 700,000 inhabitants in the Lisbon region, for a period of at least two weeks.

Britain: On June 30 the city of Leicester began a localised two-week lockdown with non-essential shops shutting.

(Photograph:Reuters)