Countries that have extended lockdown due to surge in coronavirus cases

Many countries across the world have decided to extend lockdown due to surge in coronavirus cases. 

India

India has become the latest country to extend its lockdown. Previously, the country had imposed a lockdown till April 14. 

But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, in his address to the nation, announced a further extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Argentina

Argentina has extended its lockdown until April 27.

The Argentinien government announced on March 15 that it would close its borders to all non-residents for at least two weeks, and all flights from the United States and Europe would be cancelled, starting from March 16. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Lebanon

The Lebanese government has extended its almost month-long coronavirus shutdown by another two weeks until April 26. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Colombia

Lockdown in Colombia was originally set to last 19 days, ending at midnight on April 13, but due to accelerated coronavirus cases, the lockodown has been extended until April 27.

(Photograph:AFP)

France

France extended its nationwide lockdown on Monday for another month in a bid to halt the coronavirus pandemic, as other hard-hit countries considered easing their measures with hopes rising that death rates may soon plateau.

France has extended a lockdown in place from March 17 to May 11, after which schools and businesses are set to gradually reopen. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday extended lockdown until May 3. Conte had earlier decided to end the lockdown on April 12

(Photograph:AFP)

Belgium

Belgian National Security Council (CNS) extended the coronavirus lockdown until April 19. If the number of infections and hospital admissions does not fall by that date, lockdown will be extended until May 3.

Belgium declared a lockdown for the whole country, starting from 18 March until 5 April.

(Photograph:AFP)

Philippines

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the extension of lockdown and home quarantine measures, covering more than half of the population, until April 30.

The "enhanced community quarantine", which Duterte declared in mid-March was to end on Sunday, April 12.

(Photograph:AFP)

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom government is set to extend lockdown until May. Ministers will be announcing the extension this week.

 

 

(Photograph:AFP)

Topics