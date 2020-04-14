Countries that have extended lockdown due to surge in coronavirus cases

Many countries across the world have decided to extend lockdown due to surge in coronavirus cases.

India

India has become the latest country to extend its lockdown. Previously, the country had imposed a lockdown till April 14.

But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, in his address to the nation, announced a further extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

(Photograph:AFP)