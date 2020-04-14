Countries that have extended lockdown due to surge in coronavirus cases

Many countries across the world have decided to extend lockdown due to surge in coronavirus cases.
France extended its nationwide lockdown on Monday for another month in a bid to halt the coronavirus pandemic, as other hard-hit countries considered easing their measures with hopes rising that death rates may soon plateau.
France has extended a lockdown in place from March 17 to May 11, after which schools and businesses are set to gradually reopen.
(Photograph:AFP)
Belgian National Security Council (CNS) extended the coronavirus lockdown until April 19. If the number of infections and hospital admissions does not fall by that date, lockdown will be extended until May 3.
Belgium declared a lockdown for the whole country, starting from 18 March until 5 April.
(Photograph:AFP)