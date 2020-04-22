Countries that have criticised China for coronavirus response and demanded investigation

As the world suffers the coronavirus pandemic, many countries have questioned China over its handling of the virus crisis. Here is a list of leaders who have criticized China and demanded answers.
United Kingdom's foreign secretary and interim prime minister Dominic Raab has also slammed the Chinese top brass for mishandling the coronavirus problem.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told reporters there could be no "business as usual" with China.
"We'll have to ask the hard questions about how it came about and how it couldn't have been stopped earlier," said Raab, filling in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is recovering from the virus.
Australia is one of the newest entry to the list of countries to raise doubts about how China handled the outbreak. Foreign minister Marise Payne has called for an investigation into the virus' origins.
Appearing on television in Australia, Payne said her concerns about China's transparency were at "a very high point."
