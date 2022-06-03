Countries that have changed their names as Turkey becomes ‘Türkiye’

The United Nations has approved Turkey's request to change its name to ‘Türkiye’. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "Türkiye is the best representation and expression of the Turkish people's culture, civilisation, and values."

The current government has been trying hard for the name Turkey to be changed to “Türkiye” (tur-key-YAY) as it is spelled and pronounced in Turkish. The name actually dates back to 1923 as the country was called “Türkiye” right after its independence before changing it to Turkey.

Here are the countries that changed their names: