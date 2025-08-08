/Countries that fly Chinese fighter jets, including one that operates a 70-year-old design

Many countries low on finances are still buying older Chinese jets. These include the Shenyang F-5, the Shenyang J-6 and the Chengdu J-7. All three of them are based on the designs of fighter jets made by other countries. The Shenyang F-5 is a copy of the Soviet MiG-17, the Shenyang J-6 is based on the MiG-19, and the Chengdu J-7 is a license-built copy of the MiG-21. The F-5 is the oldest of the three, and the MiG-17 on which it is based first flew in 1952. China continued the export production of the J-7 until 2013, with Bangladesh receiving the last of them. North Korea flies all three of them.