Countries as super villains, courtesy Artificial Intelligence | See pics
Written By: Mukul Sharma | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 12:42 AM IST
The imaginative, detailed and photorealistic images produced by Artificial Intelligence (AI) have taken over internet by storm. Recently, an Artificial Intelligence content creator on TikTok Lucas Freitas asked Mijourney, an AI image generator, to turn countries into super villains.
Japan
Japan | Twitter/@CryptoTea_
(Photograph:Twitter)
Russia
Twitter/@CryptoTea_
(Photograph:Twitter)
United States of America
Twitter/@CryptoSea_
(Photograph:Twitter)
China
@CryptoTea_
(Photograph:Twitter)
India
@CryptoTea_
(Photograph:Twitter)
United Kingdom
@CryptoTea_
(Photograph:Twitter)
Brazil
@CryptoTea_
(Photograph:Twitter)
South Africa
@CryptoTea_
(Photograph:Twitter)
North Korea
@CryptoTea_
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ukraine
