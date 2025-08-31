/Could you survive HD 189733b, the 927°C world that rains razor-sharp glass?

From afar, HD 189733b glimmers like a tranquil jewel, a sapphire-coloured world suspended in the darkness of space. Yet this appearance is dangerously misleading. Astronomers studying the planet have uncovered an atmosphere defined not by serenity but by extremes, where searing heat and violent weather make survival impossible. When the planet was first examined, its cobalt glow gave the illusion of something Earth-like, perhaps even ocean-bearing. Located 63 light-years away in the constellation Vulpecula, it appeared almost inviting. The truth, however, is that HD 189733b is among the most deadly worlds ever identified, and here's why: