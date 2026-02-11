The USS George Washington in Asia and the USS George HW Bush on the US east coast are the most likely candidates, officials told Reuters, though both are at least a week away from the Middle East. The Pentagon could also deploy the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier from the Caribbean. The proposal might be intended to increase pressure on Tehran, however, the USS George HW Bush remains a strong option due to its availability and positioning, which could allow Washington to reinforce its naval presence quickly if tensions escalate or negotiations fail.