/Could Earth ever be swallowed by a black hole? Here's what scientists say

However, even if Earth comes close to a black hole hypothetically, we won't be instantly sucked in by it. Suppose the black hole has the same mass as our Sun, then our planet will start orbiting it because of the gravitational pull. For a black hole to consume Earth, it would have to be at least 18,500 km from Earth’s centre. This is when spaghettification happens, the point where an object is shredded apart.