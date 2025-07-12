/Could drones replace fighter jets in modern warfare?

World War I was the first major conflict to see fighter aircraft used in combat. By the Second World War, Germany’s introduction of the Me 262A jet set the stage for the jet-powered fighters that have dominated aerial warfare ever since. Modern fighter jets now offer air superiority, electronic warfare, and precision strikes while avoiding enemy radar. Yet recent conflicts have raised a new question: can drones and loitering munitions, cheaper and pilotless, truly replace these advanced fighters? As militaries experiment with large fleets of UAVs alongside traditional jets, it becomes crucial to examine the economics, capabilities and strategic trade-offs of this shift in air combat.