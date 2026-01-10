Could Denmark really defend Greenland? A comparison of Danish vs US military strength

Recent rhetoric from US President Donald Trump about acquiring Greenland has triggered an unusually tense exchange between Copenhagen and Washington.
The question of whether Denmark could defend Greenland against a United States military move is not merely academic. Greenland, world’s largest island, is a semi-autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. The island has a strategic value in the Arctic due to its location between North America and Europe. Recent rhetoric from US President Donald Trump about acquiring Greenland has triggered an unusually tense exchange between Copenhagen and Washington. Denmark has openly stated that their troops would follow a ‘shoot first and ask questions later’ approach in the event of an invasion, under a Cold War-era rule of engagement that remains in force. Here is an in-depth comparison of the US and Danish military might:
According to Global Firepower’s 2025 rankings, Denmark is 45th out of 145 countries, while the United States ranks first. Denmark’s power index score of 0.8109 indicates limited military capacity, compared with the United States’ 0.0744, reflecting its overwhelming advantage.
Denmark has a total population of approximately 5.97 million, compared with 341.96 million in the United States, a difference of nearly 336 million people. This gap is reflected in available manpower: Denmark can draw on around 2.63 million people, while the United States has an available manpower pool of 150.46 million. In terms of uniformed forces, Denmark fields about 20,000 active-duty personnel, supported by 12,000 reservists and 51,000 paramilitary forces. By contrast, the United States maintains over 1.3 million active personnel and roughly 799,500 reservists.
According to the Global Firepower Index, Denmark’s annual defence budget stands at approximately $7.23 billion, while the United States allocates around $895 billion to defence. The disparity in spending alone highlights the vastly different scales at which the two militaries operate.
Denmark operates a total of 117 aircraft, compared with the United States’ 13,043. Of these, Denmark has 31 fighter aircraft, while the US fields 1,790 fighters. Denmark also operates three special mission aircraft, whereas the US operates 647. The Danish helicopter fleet consists of 34 helicopters, with none classified as attack helicopters. The United States, in comparison, operates 5,843 helicopters, including 1,002 attack helicopters. Denmark’s combat aviation includes 26 ageing F-16A fighter jets and 21 F-35 Lightning II aircraft, with additional F-35s being procured from the United States.
On land, the contrast is equally stark. The United States fields 4,640 tanks, while Denmark operates just 44. US armoured vehicle strength stands at 391,963, compared with Denmark’s 3,856. Denmark possesses eight mobile rocket launchers, whereas the US has 641. In artillery, the US operates 671 self-propelled guns, while Denmark has 19.
The US Navy operates a fleet of 440 vessels, dwarfing Denmark’s fleet of 50. Denmark has no aircraft carriers or submarines, while the United States fields 11 aircraft carriers and 70 submarines, including nuclear-powered boats. Denmark operates nine frigates and no destroyers, whereas the US Navy fields 81 destroyers and no frigates.
The United States has 15,873 airports compared with Denmark’s 99. Across all categories, land, air, naval, manpower, and finances, the US military vastly outmatches Denmark. Denmark’s defence ministry has confirmed that troops have standing orders to 'shoot first and ask questions later' if Greenland is attacked, based on directives dating back to 1952. This rule applies to any invasion of Danish territory, including Greenland, and authorises immediate engagement without waiting for higher command.
The United States already maintains a military presence in Greenland through the Pituffik Space Base, operated by the US Space Force under long-standing agreements. This base plays a key role in missile warning, defence, and space operations. Its existence reflects deep strategic cooperation between the two nations, even amid current political tensions.
Denmark and the United States are NATO allies, and Danish leaders have warned that any US military move against Greenland would undermine NATO itself. The rhetoric of defending Greenland by force is predominantly political signalling rather than a reflection of a realistic military confrontation. Copenhagen continues to pursue diplomatic and alliance mechanisms to ensure its sovereignty over Greenland.