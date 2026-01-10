Could Denmark really defend Greenland? A comparison of Danish vs US military strength

The question of whether Denmark could defend Greenland against a United States military move is not merely academic. Greenland, world’s largest island, is a semi-autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. The island has a strategic value in the Arctic due to its location between North America and Europe. Recent rhetoric from US President Donald Trump about acquiring Greenland has triggered an unusually tense exchange between Copenhagen and Washington. Denmark has openly stated that their troops would follow a ‘shoot first and ask questions later’ approach in the event of an invasion, under a Cold War-era rule of engagement that remains in force. Here is an in-depth comparison of the US and Danish military might: