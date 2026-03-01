Could Ali Larijani be Iran’s next supreme leader? How the ex‑IRGC figure emerged in succession race after Khamenei’s death

Appointed Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council in August, Larijani formally returned to the body that coordinates Iran’s defence, nuclear and regional strategy. The council functions as the country’s highest security decision-making forum, bringing together senior civilian and military officials. After Khamenei’s death, Larijani said an interim leadership council would be formed “as soon as possible” to manage governance until a successor is selected. His standing as a trusted Khamenei strategist was reinforced by a recent visit to Oman to prepare for indirect nuclear talks with the United States, at a time when Washington was increasing its military presence in the Middle East ahead of the strikes.