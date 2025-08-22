/Could AI fly a B-2 Bomber without a human pilot?

As artificial intelligence reshapes the future of aviation, one big question lingers: could AI take over the cockpit of America’s most advanced stealth bomber? Here’s what we know.
AI is already used in fighter jets like the F-35 for data analysis and threat detection. In theory, the same systems could help a B-2 manage complex stealth operations.
The B-2’s systems are advanced but decades old. With upgrades, AI could handle takeoff, flight, and landing, tasks already proven in autonomous drones.
Since the B-2 can carry nuclear weapons, removing a human pilot raises huge ethical and security concerns. No military is willing to let AI make life-or-death decisions.
On long missions, B-2 pilots manage stealth adjustments, refuelling, communication, and real-time strategy. AI isn’t yet capable of that level of judgment.
Most experts believe the B-2 and its successor, the B-21 will use AI as an assistant rather than a replacement. Think of it as an “autopilot on steroids,” boosting human decision-making.