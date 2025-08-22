LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Could AI fly a B-2 Bomber without a human pilot?

Could AI fly a B-2 Bomber without a human pilot?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 22, 2025, 13:35 IST | Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 13:35 IST

As artificial intelligence reshapes the future of aviation, one big question lingers: could AI take over the cockpit of America’s most advanced stealth bomber? Here’s what we know.

AI Already Assists in Modern Jets
1 / 5
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

AI Already Assists in Modern Jets

AI is already used in fighter jets like the F-35 for data analysis and threat detection. In theory, the same systems could help a B-2 manage complex stealth operations.

Autonomous Flight Is Technically Possible
2 / 5
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Autonomous Flight Is Technically Possible

The B-2’s systems are advanced but decades old. With upgrades, AI could handle takeoff, flight, and landing, tasks already proven in autonomous drones.

The Real Challenge Is Nuclear Control
3 / 5
(Photograph: US Air Force)

The Real Challenge Is Nuclear Control

Since the B-2 can carry nuclear weapons, removing a human pilot raises huge ethical and security concerns. No military is willing to let AI make life-or-death decisions.

Pilots Do More Than Just Fly
4 / 5
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Pilots Do More Than Just Fly

On long missions, B-2 pilots manage stealth adjustments, refuelling, communication, and real-time strategy. AI isn’t yet capable of that level of judgment.

The Future: AI as a Co-Pilot
5 / 5
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

The Future: AI as a Co-Pilot

Most experts believe the B-2 and its successor, the B-21 will use AI as an assistant rather than a replacement. Think of it as an “autopilot on steroids,” boosting human decision-making.

Trending Photo

Could AI fly a B-2 Bomber without a human pilot?
5

Could AI fly a B-2 Bomber without a human pilot?

Alien fuel at Area 51? The shocking truth about Bob Lazar’s element 115 claims
7

Alien fuel at Area 51? The shocking truth about Bob Lazar’s element 115 claims

IDF vehicles on border, Palestinians leave: Israel takes first step to take over Gaza city, famine to be declared - What we know
10

IDF vehicles on border, Palestinians leave: Israel takes first step to take over Gaza city, famine to be declared - What we know

Comet parade: 5 comets are racing towards Earth. When to see them, perihelion, distance and other details
7

Comet parade: 5 comets are racing towards Earth. When to see them, perihelion, distance and other details

India boosts its nuclear deterrence with Agni V, sends shock waves in Islamabad: 5 other Indian missiles whose range covers Pakistan
6

India boosts its nuclear deterrence with Agni V, sends shock waves in Islamabad: 5 other Indian missiles whose range covers Pakistan