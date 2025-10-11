/Could a hypersonic jet fly from New York to London in 1 hour?

A hypersonic jet if flying at Mach 6 could cover more than 3,451 mile (5,554 kilometres) trip from New York to London in less then one hour, revolutionising air travel and opening new possibilities. Know more below.
The air distance between New York (JFK) and London (Heathrow) is about 3,451 miles (5,554 kilometres). Traditional jets cruise this route in roughly seven to eight hours.
A hypersonic jet can fly at more than Mach 5-6 (3,300-3,600 mph), which is five to six times the speed of sound. The Stargazer and Quarterhorse jets are designed for these speeds, reaching altitudes above 100,000 feet.
At Mach 6 (3,600 mph), a hypersonic jet would cover 3,451 miles in just under 1 hour. Calculated simply: 3,451 miles ÷ 3,600 mph = 0.96 hours (roughly 58 minutes).
These jets use Detonation Ramjet engines. They take off with regular jet engines, then switch to rocket propulsion at high altitudes. Passengers could see the Earth's curvature through windows at the edge of space.
The Concorde, now retired, flew this route in about 3 hours. Hypersonic jets are three times faster. Unlike Concorde, these new jets rely on advanced materials, better cooling systems, and more efficient fuel technology.
Venus Aerospace plans a test flight in 2025 with the Stargazer. Others like Hermeus and Destinus aim for private and defence jets. If successful, hypersonic travel could change not only passenger flights but also defence, emergency aid, and rapid cargo movement.
Hypersonic jets will need new airports, special heat shielding, and strict safety checks. Noise regulations, costs, and public safety all require careful review. But if solved, London to New York in an hour.