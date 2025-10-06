/Cough syrup deaths in India: What's making some of these medicines dangerous?

The death of 10 children in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly after being given 'Coldrif' cough syrup, has triggered debate about the safety of these medicines. The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory, stating that cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or given to children below the age of two. The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a directive to all drug inspectors, banning the sale and distribution of 'Coldrif' syrup and all other medicines manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals.