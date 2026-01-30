Pan masala, cigarettes, and tobacco are likely to become more expensive from February 1st. Cigarettes, specifically will see a major tax change with the reintroduction of a specific central excise duty over and above GST. The duty ranges from Rs. 2,050 to Rs. 8,500 per 1,000 cigarettes, based on length and filtration. Short non-filter cigarettes up to 65 mm will attract about Rs 2.05 per stick, while longer cigarettes between 70 mm and 75 mm will face duties of around Rs. 5.4 per stick, marking the first major shift in cigarette taxation since GST was introduced in 2017.