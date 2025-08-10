/'Cosmic tunnel': Scientists confirm presence of a mysterious doorway linking our solar system to distant constellations

The Local Hot Bubble (LHB) is a vast cavity of superheated gas roughly 1,000 light-years across, thought to have formed about 14 million years ago when a series of supernova explosions swept away surrounding interstellar gas and dust. This left behind a million-degree Kelvin plasma that glows in soft X-rays. Astronomers have known of its existence for decades, but mapping its shape from within has proved difficult. Lead researcher Michael Yeung of the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics likened the challenge to “describing the shape of your fish tank while standing inside it.”