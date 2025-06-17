/Cosmic cliffs to newborn stars: Photos of the universe’s hidden wonders, credit James Webb Telescope

From the clearest image of Neptune's rings to the mystic view of newborn stars: Check some breathtaking images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.
This breathtaking image was taken on Sept 21, 2022, shows the clearest view of Neptune's ring.
The majestic image of the Pillars of Creation, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, showcases three-dimensional pillars.
The path of stars. The picture shows the massive objects, newborn stars, and brown dwarfs at NGC 1333, a nearby star-forming region in the Perseus constellation.
The picture shows the mystic view of the sky, which resides roughly 1300 light-years away. Released on April 29, 2024, the image shows the nebula in a whole new light.
Messier 57, known as the Ring Nebula, is about 2,000 light-years away. The image reveals unprecedented detail of the iconic ring and the concentric features in the outer regions of the nebula.