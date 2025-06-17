LOGIN
Cosmic cliffs to newborn stars: Photos of the universe’s hidden wonders, credit James Webb Telescope

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 17:17 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 17:17 IST

From the clearest image of Neptune's rings to the mystic view of newborn stars: Check some breathtaking images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

Neptune rings
1 / 5
(Photograph:Nasa)

This breathtaking image was taken on Sept 21, 2022, shows the clearest view of Neptune's ring.

Pillars of Creation
2 / 5
(Photograph:Nasa)

The majestic image of the Pillars of Creation, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, showcases three-dimensional pillars.

The starry view
3 / 5
(Photograph:Nasa)

The path of stars. The picture shows the massive objects, newborn stars, and brown dwarfs at NGC 1333, a nearby star-forming region in the Perseus constellation.

The Horse’s Mane
4 / 5
(Photograph:Nasa)

The picture shows the mystic view of the sky, which resides roughly 1300 light-years away. Released on April 29, 2024, the image shows the nebula in a whole new light.

Ring Nebula
5 / 5
(Photograph:Nasa)

Messier 57, known as the Ring Nebula, is about 2,000 light-years away. The image reveals unprecedented detail of the iconic ring and the concentric features in the outer regions of the nebula.

