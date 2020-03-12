Coronavirus: Why art lovers are rushing to Uffizi's Facebook page in Italy

Italy's centuries long fight against epidemics

Centuries before imposing unprecedented measures to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Italy led the fight against deadly epidemics with a grab bag of techniques from herb-stuffed face masks to family-wide quarantines.

The Black Death reached Europe in October 1347 by way of the Sicilian port of Messina, brought in by ships that had transitted Genoa from Caffa or Feodosia in current-day Crimea.

In the space of several months the epidemic spread through Italy and into France via port cities such as Marseille.

It then spread to the rest of western Europe, wiping out an estimated 30 percent of the continent's population by 1351.

Subsequent waves of the disease hit almost every decade before disappearing mysteriously some three centuries later.

