CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

2020 is the year of Covid. That's it. That's the statement. What broke out in the month of December of 2019 in China burgeoned into a worldwide tragedy. Millions of people were stuck in their respective houses due to restrictions imposed by governments to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus; economies across the world suffered; and thousands died -- all due to the wretched virus. It's been a year, and the world still is awaiting a cure or vaccine for the virus. Little progress has been made, but nobody knows how this stands to proceed to help the entire population of the planet.

(Photograph:AFP)