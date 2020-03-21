Coronavirus pandemic: 'Super-spreaders' across the globe

Pakistan

The second case of a super-spreader from Pakistan another female from a reputable family who hid her travel history.

She landed back in Pakistan on March 16 after travelling to the United Kingdom.

She suspected that she might get tested positive. Therefore, she hid in the washroom of the airport to prevent herself from and then she eventually left.

She was asked to get herself tested after she exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus but instead of doing so, she attended dinners and parties.

Police eventually raided her house and got a hold of her. Three people have been tested positive including a lady from her house.

