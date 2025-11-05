/Controversial remarks of Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayor: Find out what he said about India, Narendra Modi, BJP, RSS

In a Speech outside Islamic Cultural Center of the Bronx on October 24, he said: "In an era of ever-diminishing bipartisanship, Islamophobia has emerged as one of the few areas of agreement." He described post-9/11 experiences, noting his aunt stopped using the subway due to harassment, adding, "But indignity does not make us distinct — there are many New Yorkers who face it. It is the tolerance of that indignity that does."

In a campaign video, he said, "I will not change who I am... Islamophobia is not seen as inexcusable, while highlighting bipartisan tolerance of anti-Muslim hate.

"For as long as we have lived, we have known that no matter what anyone says, there are still certain forms of hate that are acceptable in this city."