/Controversial remarks of Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayor: Find out what he said about India, Narendra Modi, BJP, RSS

Zohran Mamdani is the new mayor of New York City. The first Muslim and Indian origin person to hold the post, he has been a polarising figure in US politics, with his often controversial remarks on various issues. From Islam, terrorism, empire and colonialism, to India and its ruling BJP, he has made several comments in the past in books and public remarks. Here is a compilation
In a Speech outside Islamic Cultural Center of the Bronx on October 24, he said: "In an era of ever-diminishing bipartisanship, Islamophobia has emerged as one of the few areas of agreement." He described post-9/11 experiences, noting his aunt stopped using the subway due to harassment, adding, "But indignity does not make us distinct — there are many New Yorkers who face it. It is the tolerance of that indignity that does."
In a campaign video, he said, "I will not change who I am... Islamophobia is not seen as inexcusable, while highlighting bipartisan tolerance of anti-Muslim hate.
"For as long as we have lived, we have known that no matter what anyone says, there are still certain forms of hate that are acceptable in this city."
Mamdani's original affiliation is with the Democratic Socialists, though he was a Democratic Party candidate for the mayoral election. He often brings forth the distinction and has time and again criticised the Democratic Party.
He said, "I am young... I am Muslim. I am a democratic socialist. And most damning of all, I refuse to apologise for any of this."
He said the Democratic Party "must always remember what made so many proud to be Democrats, which is a focus on the struggles of working-class Americans."
He is often a critic of the party leadership, saying the Democratic Party establishment has hamstrung itself from developing effective opposition tactics.
"It is hard to imagine something more emblematic of what’s wrong with the Democratic Party than an ageing insider refusing to support a young generational talent."
"A Democratic Party that appears listless and unprincipled, unwilling to fight because they do not believe in anything," he had said, adding, "Democratic voters... want radical, transformative change. They’re furious at their party’s leaders."
Mamdani condemned civilian deaths on both sides during the Gaza war, but faced backlash for not always explicitly naming Hamas. On the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel, he said, "I mourn the hundreds of people killed across Israel and Palestine in the last 36 hours. A just and lasting peace can only begin by ending the occupation and dismantling apartheid."
On Israel's actions in Gaza, he said, "What we are doing in Gaza is a war of devastation, it is cruel, it is limitless, it is criminal killing of civilians."
At one point, he also said, "I would arrest [Israeli PM Benjamin] Netanyahu if he visits New York," citing ICC warrants.
Mamdani often interjected racism with Islamophobia. He called "disgusting" and "racist" the opponents' campaigns with depictions of him eating rice with his hands and stereotypes of Black and immigrant criminals.
In an MSNBC interview, quoting Toni Morrison, he said the function of racism is distraction, while accusing critics of using bigotry to divert from affordability issues.
Responding to calls for his deportation, Mamdani said, “the unhinged racism and xenophobia from my Republican colleagues truly knows no bounds.”
Mamdani has made several remarks seen as detrimental to India. On Babri Masjid demolition, he posted on X: "This is a photo of Babri Masjid... In 1992, it was destroyed in a riot instigated by the BJP, now India’s ruling party. On Sunday, Hindu nationalists want to celebrate that atrocity in NYC. Will Mayor Adams let them?"
Mamdani accused India's ruling party BJP of eroding pluralism, linking it to events like the Gujarat riots and Babri Masjid.
At a Diwali speech, he said, "My critique has been of Mr Modi and the BJP political party for their vision of an India that only has room for certain kinds of Indians."
Mamdani's sharpest critiques portray Modi as responsible for anti-Muslim violence, calling him a “war criminal.” On Gujarat riots, he said, "Narendra Modi helped to orchestrate what was a mass slaughter of Muslims in Gujarat."
He also falsely claimed that “Muslims were eradicated from Gujarat during 2002 riots.”
Mamdani positions himself as Trump's "worst nightmare". During the victory speech on Tuesday, he said: “Donald Trump, since I know you are watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up... If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him... To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”
On Trump's fund-cutting threat, he said the president “is threatened by our campaign.”
"Unlike him, we're actually going to deliver on [affordability]," he added.
On Trump's arrest threat, he said, "His statements don’t just represent an attack on our democracy but an attempt to send a message... We will not accept this intimidation."
He laughed off Trump's "better looking" jab , saying, "My focus is on the cost of living crisis."
He said Trump was fanning the flames of division by characterising me as a 'communist lunatic'... I fight for working people."