/Content creators can now become UAE resident in just Rs 23 lakh! All about the new Golden Visa Scheme

This initiative is part of the UAE’s broader strategy to diversify its population and economy by attracting top talent from around the world. India, with its large pool of skilled workers, entrepreneurs, and creators, stands to benefit significantly. The launch is also seen as a key step in deepening the India-UAE economic relationship, especially after the CEPA trade agreement signed in 2022. For the UAE, this scheme offers a way to build a more stable and committed non-citizen workforce, while for Indians, it opens doors to global mobility without massive investment.