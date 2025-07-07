/Content creators can now become UAE resident in just Rs 23 lakh! All about the new Golden Visa Scheme

The United Arab Emirates has introduced a new nomination-based Golden Visa scheme that allows lifetime residency at a cost of just AED 100,000 (Rs 23.3 lakh).
Under previous Golden Visa guidelines, applicants had to invest at least AED 2 million (approx. Rs 4.7 crore) in real estate or businesses to be eligible for long-term residency. Now, with the new model, eligible individuals can gain lifetime residency for a one-time payment and a successful nomination, no trade license, property purchase, or sponsorship required. This makes the UAE visa far more accessible to middle-income professionals, creators, and skilled workers from India.
The Golden Visa under this scheme is not open to just anyone—it’s nomination-based, meaning candidates must be recommended based on their professional background or contribution potential. Eligible categories include entrepreneurs, startup founders, healthcare professionals (like nurses with over 15 years of experience), educators, scientists, university faculty, senior executives, maritime professionals, and even content creators such as podcasters, YouTubers, and e-sports streamers. The goal is to attract people who can contribute to key sectors of the UAE economy like innovation, healthcare, and creative industries.
Applicants must secure a nomination from a recognised UAE partner, after which their profiles are reviewed. The process involves a background check that includes verification for any criminal records, anti-money laundering (AML) red flags, and even online/social media activity. Unlike other visas, this one doesn’t require applicants to physically visit the UAE during the application process. The UAE government has partnered with Rayad Group and One Vasco visa centres in India and Bangladesh to handle the application process locally. VFS Global is also involved as a supporting partner.
Once approved, applicants receive lifetime residency in the UAE for themselves and their family. The visa allows them to work, live, study, and run a business in the country without the need to buy property or maintain a company. They can also sponsor dependents, domestic workers, and even personal drivers. Importantly, unlike property-linked visas, this residency remains valid even if the applicant sells off any physical assets later. It's a long-term, stable solution for families looking for security in the Gulf region.
This initiative is part of the UAE’s broader strategy to diversify its population and economy by attracting top talent from around the world. India, with its large pool of skilled workers, entrepreneurs, and creators, stands to benefit significantly. The launch is also seen as a key step in deepening the India-UAE economic relationship, especially after the CEPA trade agreement signed in 2022. For the UAE, this scheme offers a way to build a more stable and committed non-citizen workforce, while for Indians, it opens doors to global mobility without massive investment.
Applications can be submitted through One Vasco visa centres across India and Bangladesh, or directly through Rayad Group’s online platform or helpline. Applicants do not need to visit the UAE during the process. After the nomination and verification stages, successful candidates are granted the Golden Visa with lifetime validity. The total cost, including processing and background checks, is around Rs 23 lakh, which is less than what many Indians spend on postgraduate education abroad or mid-range property investments.
For the first time, UAE residency has been made affordable, accessible, and practical for skilled professionals and creators without requiring crores in investment. If you’ve dreamed of living and working in Dubai or Abu Dhabi with your family, this Golden Visa scheme may be your chance, no need to buy property, just prove your worth. Think of it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that literally costs as much as a car but opens up a world of stability, growth, and global access.