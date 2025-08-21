Conspiracy theorists claim that the insurance did not cover repairs, and the Olympic was an economic burden as it was sitting in the docks. According to them, the company came up with a plan and decided to switch the newly-built Titanic with the Olympic, which was refurbished and came up as the Titanic. They planned to have the real Olympics in an accident in the name of the Titanic, so they could get the insurance money. However, the iceberg changed all that.