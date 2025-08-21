/Conspiracy theory claims the Titanic never sank

Conspiracy theory about Titanic: Wild claims about the iconic ship that sank in 1912 have been doing the rounds on social media. Some people think that the original Titanic never sank since an elaborate plan led to it being switched it with another ship.
The Titanic sank over 100 years ago, yet it continues to amaze mankind with its fascinating stories. After all, it was supposed to be unsinkable, and yet it went down during its very first trip. Nearly 1,500 people died in the tragic accident. But do you know about the conspiracy theory around the iconic vessel? Apparently, some people have been arguing on social media platforms that the Titanic never sank. Instead, another ship similar to it was put in its place, and the original Titanic never even left Southampton.
The conspiracy theory around the Titanic has been swirling on Reddit. It sounds weird, but people have put forward several arguments to state the case. The ship set sail on the North Atlantic on April 15, 1912. Some people assert that White Star Line switched the newly-built Titanic with another ship called Olympic. The British White Star Line was acquired by the International Mercantile Marine Co. (IMM), a holding company bankrolled by famed financier JP Morgan in 1902.
This is when it started working on its Olympic-class ships to compete with the Cunard Steamship Company. Two other ships - the Titanic and the Britannic were also commissioned. Olympic was its lead ship and went on four voyages before meeting with an accident on its fifth trip. In 1911, it crashed into a military vessel named the Hawke. However, it managed to reach the shore with its bruises.
Conspiracy theorists claim that the insurance did not cover repairs, and the Olympic was an economic burden as it was sitting in the docks. According to them, the company came up with a plan and decided to switch the newly-built Titanic with the Olympic, which was refurbished and came up as the Titanic. They planned to have the real Olympics in an accident in the name of the Titanic, so they could get the insurance money. However, the iceberg changed all that.
Other conspiracy theories state that JPMorgan was behind the sinking of the ship. They claim that he switched the ships because he wanted to use an inferior ship to drown his enemies on board. With both theories, they claim that this is the reason a public examination of the Titanic was not allowed before its voyage, which could have revealed that it was actually the Olympic.
A post on Reddit shows two photos of the Titanic under construction and the Titanic on its first voyage, and claims that the second one resembles the Olympic. They say that the ship at the bottom of the Atlantic is actually the Olympic. However, experts and various analyses debunk all these theories.