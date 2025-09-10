/Conjuring to Evil Dead: 5 horror films on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & more

Available on: HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video

The Conjuring franchise is one of the most beloved horror movies across the globe. of the franchise centres on the supernatural activities. The highest-grossing movie to date, generating an approximate revenue of $2.3 billion. There are four films of the series, The Conjuring (2013), The Conjuring 2 (2016), The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) and the recent one, The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025). The franchise has earned immense fame for its storyline, the characters and the chilling visual effects.

