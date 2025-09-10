/Conjuring to Evil Dead: 5 horror films on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & more

If you are searching for the best horror movie, then your search is over. In this photo album, we have curated a list of some of the best horror movies that you should watch.
Horror movies are not only dramatic and ghostly fiction, but also creep into your skin and soul, and instil fear that lingers for a lifetime. Here are some 5 horror films on OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & more that you cannot miss.
Available on: HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video
The Conjuring franchise is one of the most beloved horror movies across the globe. of the franchise centres on the supernatural activities. The highest-grossing movie to date, generating an approximate revenue of $2.3 billion. There are four films of the series, The Conjuring (2013), The Conjuring 2 (2016), The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) and the recent one, The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025). The franchise has earned immense fame for its storyline, the characters and the chilling visual effects.
Available on: Netflix
Under the Shadow is the second film to make it to the list of the scariest movies of all time. Set during the Iran-Iraq war, it tells the harrowing story of a mother-daughter struggle to survive from a missile hit and being haunted by a bizarre supernatural evil in their house. The deeply unsettling movie was a major hit.
Available on: JioHotstar
A classic horror film, The Omen, focuses on an American diplomat named Robert and his wife, Katherine, who adopt an orphan after their stillborn child. As the boy grows, the family understands that the orphan is connected to dark and mysterious forces. The thrilling plot with haunting atmosphere made the movie as one of the most frightening horror classics ever made.
Available on: ZEE5
Often regarded as the scariest movie of all time. Released in 1973, The Exorcist was banned in parts of the UK for its shocking, realistic, and horrifying content. Directed by William Friedkin and based on William Peter Blatty’s 1971 novel, the plot of the movie is considered to be based on the actual event of a 14-year-old boy who was possessed by an evil spirit and underwent some supernatural rituals.
Available on: Prime Video
The Evil Dead franchise is a cult favourite horror series. It gained popularity for its scary scenes. It started with The Evil Dead (1981), followed by the horror-comedy Evil Dead II (1987) and Army of Darkness (1992). The film series remains one of the most iconic horror classics for its intense scares, demonic activities, and iconic characters.