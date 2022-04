Beating blackouts: Congo nun builds power plant to overcome daily electricity cuts in her city - see pics

Updated: Apr 21, 2022, 02:58 PM(IST)

Sister Alphonsine Ciza spends most of her day in gumboots, a white veil tucked under a builder's hat, manning the micro-hydroelectric plant she built to overcome daily electricity cuts in her town of Miti in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. (Text: Reuters)

Electricity only for two or three days a week

In the picture above, Congolese nun and electrical engineer Alfonsine Ciza attends to the general circuit breaker at her micro hydropower plant that provides electricity to a convent, schools and a health centre in Miti near Bukavu South Kivu in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ciza works around the clock with a team of nuns and engineers, greasing machinery and checking the dials of a generator that is fed from a nearby reservoir and lights up a convent, church, two schools and a clinic free of charge.

Without the plant, residents would only have electricity two or three days a week for a few hours.



