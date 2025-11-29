/Composition clues of 3I/ATLAS: Nickel, Cyanide and Carbon-chain depletion

Spectroscopic observations of 3I/ATLAS reveal nickel-bearing species in its coma, similar to what was detected in the earlier interstellar comet 2I/Borisov. Nickel volatilization at extremely low temperatures suggests that the object formed in a metal-rich protoplanetary disk, where silicate and metallic grains incorporated into its icy nucleus. This offers insight into the early chemical conditions of the system it came from.