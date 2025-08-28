/Complete PKL winners list season-wise, one team has won title three times

Here's a look at the complete list of Pro Kabaddi League winners (season-wise). The PKL will return for its 12th season on August 29 with Telugu Titans taking on Tamil Thalaivas at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag, India.
Jaipur Pink Panthers won the inaugural PKL in 2014 by defeating U Mumba (35-24). Maninder Singh, their lead raider, scored 137 points that season and hit a Super 10 in the final.
U Mumba bounced back from their runner-up finish in Season 1 to win the trophy in the second season by beating Bengaluru Bulls 36-30 in the final.
Patna Pirates lifted their first title by defeating defending champions U Mumba 31-28. Rohit Kumar top-scored in the final with 7 points.
Patna Pirates became the first team to win back-to-back titles, beating Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-29 in the final. Pardeep Narwal scored 16 points in the final.
Patna Pirates completed a historic hat-trick of titles in Season 5, defeating Gujarat Giants 55-38 in the final. Captain Pardeep Narwal broke several records in this season, including an 8-pointer raid.
Bengaluru Bulls, led by Rohit Kumar, clinched their first PKL trophy by beating Gujarat Fortune Giants 38-33. Pawan Sehrawat was the star, scoring 22 points in the final.
Bengal Warriors won their first title by beating Dabang Delhi 39-34 in the final. Their captain, Maninder Singh, missed the final due to injury, but Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh stepped up with a Super 10 to seal the win.
Dabang Delhi won their first title after edging past Patna Pirates 37-36 in a nail-biting final. Naveen Kumar and Vijay scored Super 10s each, helping Delhi secure a 1-point win.
Jaipur Pink Panthers secured their second title with a 33-29 win against Puneri Paltan. Captain Sunil Kumar scored a High 5, while Arjun Deshwal and Ajith Kumar contributed 6 raid points each.
Puneri Paltan claimed their maiden title after beating Haryana Steelers 28-25 in the final.
Haryana Steelers lifted their first-ever Pro Kabaddi League title by defeating Patna Pirates 32-23 in the Season 11 Final. Shivam Patare scored 9 points, and Mohammadreza Shadloui (7 points) guided them to the victory.