Complete PKL winners list season-wise, one team has won title three times

Published: Aug 28, 2025, 17:33 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2025, 19:25 IST

Here's a look at the complete list of Pro Kabaddi League winners (season-wise). The PKL will return for its 12th season on August 29 with Telugu Titans taking on Tamil Thalaivas at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag, India.

PKL Season 1 winner - Jaipur Pink Panthers
(Photograph: PKL)

PKL Season 1 winner - Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers won the inaugural PKL in 2014 by defeating U Mumba (35-24). Maninder Singh, their lead raider, scored 137 points that season and hit a Super 10 in the final.

PKL Season 2 winner: U Mumba
(Photograph: PKL)

PKL Season 2 winner: U Mumba

U Mumba bounced back from their runner-up finish in Season 1 to win the trophy in the second season by beating Bengaluru Bulls 36-30 in the final.

PKL Season 3 winner: Patna Pirates
(Photograph: PKL)

PKL Season 3 winner: Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates lifted their first title by defeating defending champions U Mumba 31-28. Rohit Kumar top-scored in the final with 7 points.

PKL Season 4 winner: Patna Pirates
(Photograph: PKL)

PKL Season 4 winner: Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates became the first team to win back-to-back titles, beating Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-29 in the final. Pardeep Narwal scored 16 points in the final.

PKL Season 5 winner: Patna Pirates
(Photograph: PKL)

PKL Season 5 winner: Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates completed a historic hat-trick of titles in Season 5, defeating Gujarat Giants 55-38 in the final. Captain Pardeep Narwal broke several records in this season, including an 8-pointer raid.

PKL Season 6 winner: Bengaluru Bulls
(Photograph: PKL)

PKL Season 6 winner: Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls, led by Rohit Kumar, clinched their first PKL trophy by beating Gujarat Fortune Giants 38-33. Pawan Sehrawat was the star, scoring 22 points in the final.

PKL Season 7 winner: Bengal Warriorz
(Photograph: PKL)

PKL Season 7 winner: Bengal Warriorz

Bengal Warriors won their first title by beating Dabang Delhi 39-34 in the final. Their captain, Maninder Singh, missed the final due to injury, but Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh stepped up with a Super 10 to seal the win.

PKL Season 8 winner: Dabang Delhi K.C.
(Photograph: PKL)

PKL Season 8 winner: Dabang Delhi K.C.

Dabang Delhi won their first title after edging past Patna Pirates 37-36 in a nail-biting final. Naveen Kumar and Vijay scored Super 10s each, helping Delhi secure a 1-point win.

PKL Season 9 winner: Jaipur Pink Panthers
(Photograph: PKL)

PKL Season 9 winner: Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers secured their second title with a 33-29 win against Puneri Paltan. Captain Sunil Kumar scored a High 5, while Arjun Deshwal and Ajith Kumar contributed 6 raid points each.

PKL Season 10 winner: Puneri Paltan
(Photograph: PKL)

PKL Season 10 winner: Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan claimed their maiden title after beating Haryana Steelers 28-25 in the final.

PKL Season 11 winner: Haryana Steelers
(Photograph: PKL)

PKL Season 11 winner: Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers lifted their first-ever Pro Kabaddi League title by defeating Patna Pirates 32-23 in the Season 11 Final. Shivam Patare scored 9 points, and Mohammadreza Shadloui (7 points) guided them to the victory.

